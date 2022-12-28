186 DU students get Dean’s award

Some 186 meritorious students from different departments under the Faculty of Arts of Dhaka University (DU) have been given 'Dean's Award' for their excellent academic esults in BA (Hons) and MA examinations.

Besides, seven faculty members have received Dean's Award for writing books and outstanding research works.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed the awards among the students and teachers at a function held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university on Tuesday.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts Prof Abdul Bashir presided over the function while DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed the programme as special guests.
















