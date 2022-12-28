BNP announces Friday’s route of mass procession in Dhaka

BNP announced the route of the mass procession scheduled to be held in Dhaka on Friday (December 30).

BNP wants to start the procession from in front of the Naya Paltan BNP central office and go along to Banglamotor, Kakrail Mor, Shantinagar, Malibag, Mouchak and Mogbazar road. The mass procession will be held from 2:00pm to 5:000pm.

Regarding this a BNP delegation handed over a letter to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner.









