Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM seeks Turkish cooperation in Defence sector

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Diplomatic Correspondent

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at PMO in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at PMO in the city on Tuesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday that Bangladesh and Turkey could establish cooperation in the defence sector apart from economic and social cooperation.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday sought robust Turkish investment alongside cooperation in sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas from Turkey," PMO spokesman said.
She made these calls while the Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan paid a farewell call at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), a PMO spokesman said.
In reply, the Turkish envoy mentioned that his country is interested to cooperate in the defence sector. Turan said his country was eager to extend cooperation to Bangladesh's defence sector.
During the meeting, Primer emphasised on holding the Joint Economic Commission meeting in Bangladesh to hold dialogue about the enhancement of business and trade between the two countries. However, the last Commission meeting was held in Istanbul (Turkey) in 2019.
PM's Speech Writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the media following the call on.
Sheikh Hasina also sought Turkish assistance in overcoming Bangladesh's challenges on its way to be a developing country from the least developed one.
According to the spokesman the premier simultaneously urged the Turkish government to put pressure on Myanmar to bring back their nationals while the envoy assured her of giving all sorts of cooperation in Rohingya repatriation by his government.
The spokesman said the premier reviewed the existing and historic ties between the two countries as she sought the relations to be strengthened further particularly in the economic arena.
"Our ties are historic and cultural," she said.
Sheikh Hasina expected the next Bangladesh-Turkey Joint Economic Group meeting be held within a short time to discuss cooperation in the areas of trade, businesses and other issues.
The last meeting of the group was held in Istanbul in 2019.
In reply, the Ambassador said Turkish businessmen expressed their interest to come up with more investments in Bangladesh in view of the facilities it extended and particularly to take advantage of the economic zones.
He said two Turkish companies have so far invested $US850 million in economic zones in Bangladesh this year.
The envoy said his country was interested in setting up a super special hospital in Bangladesh and sought a suitable place for the facility.
The premier appreciated the proposed Turkish defence cooperation and the interest in setting up the special health facility, saying her government could provide a piece of land for the hospital at Purbachal area or near the Padma Bridge site.
The Turkish envoy however expressed his country's keenness to take the idea of Smart Bangladesh and work together to build the Smart Bangladesh.
He hoped that Sheikh Hasina would be voted to power in the next general election.
The Prime Minister said that Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of modern Turkey, is very popular in Bangladesh and Kamal has now become a "household name" here.
She said her younger brother Kamal was named after Kemal.
The Turkish envoy said during his stay in Bangladesh, he was overwhelmed by Bangladesh's inclusive culture and particularly by the influence of Sufism that teaches the values of tolerance in society.
He particularly referred to his feelings that he developed after visiting Lalon's Akhra in Kushtia. He proposed building links between universities of the two countries to spread sufism.
Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Abdur Rahman Khan no more
110-km long double pipeline for pumping crude to ERL likely to be completed by March
5 killed, 40 injured in road accidents
Physically challenged candidates, who have flunked in the primary government teacher examinations
186 DU students get Dean’s award
BNP announces Friday’s route of mass procession in Dhaka
PM seeks Turkish cooperation in Defence sector
iDEA projects launches ‘Startup Compass’ campaign


Latest News
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft