iDEA projects launches ‘Startup Compass’ campaign

Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) Project of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) under the ICT Division to find potential entrepreneurs from the country started Startup Compass campaign Tuesday.

To inspire young startups, the iDEA Project organized the inaugural programme of the campaign at Daffodil International University (DIU) located in Daffodil Smart City, Ashulia, Dhaka on Tuesday.

DIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Lutfar Rahman inaugurated the programme as chief guest. The Dean of the Science and Information Technology Faculty of DIU Prof Dr Md Fokhray Hossain and the Head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department Prof Dr Touhid Bhuiyan was also there as the special guest. The Project Director of iDEA and Joint Secretary Md Altaf Hossain presided over the event.

DIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Lutfar Rahman said that one of the objectives of education is to provide students with contemporary knowledge and skills to turn them into skilled manpower. Finally, he thanked the organizing authorities for organizing Startup Compass and including DIU in the programme.

The chair of the programme, the Project Director of iDEA and Joint Secretary Md Altaf Hossain said that the main goal of this event is to find young entrepreneurs who have innovative plans to contribute to the progress and development of the country and to support startups in different ways including providing grants, mentoring, training, co-working space for the proper and successful implementation of their initiatives. He said that this campaign will run in all 8 divisions of Bangladesh. The campaign will be held in more than 45 public and private universities from all over the country.

"Startup Compass" campaign will run till March 2023 as part of the iDEA Project's regular campaign. iDEA Project hopes to directly reach more than 10 thousand youth from all over the country through this campaign in more than 45 universities. Interested applicants can submit their idea or startup application through online registration by visiting the official website of the iDEA project (https://idea.gov.bd/).













