Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:36 PM
CJ warns judges against corruption

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice (CJ) Hasan Foez Siddique on Tuesday warned that no judge involved in corruption and irregularities will be spared.
At the same time, the chief justice also instructed the judges not to bow down to any unfair demands of the lawyers, if there is any.
The chief justice came up with the warning while addressing the District and Sessions Judges and equivalent officers working across the country at the Supreme Court Auditorium.
"If lawyers repeatedly apply for time, they should be careful not to accept it. Unnecessary adjournment of hearings increases the harassment and sufferings of the litigants. District Judges should take legal steps to alleviate the sufferings of litigants," the chief justice said.
CJ also asked the judges to discharges their duties properly and conduct the court in an orderly manner.
Recently, in some district courts, there were arguments between lawyers and judges during the court proceedings. These were brought to the notice of the Chief Justice by the District Judges.
Then, the chief justice said that everyone should maintain the decorum of the court. Any incident of misconduct with any judge must be reported to the chief justice quickly.
"Everyone should cooperate in order to protect the image and dignity of the court," the chief justice noted.


