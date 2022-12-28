Saudis can get entry visas on arrival in BD

Saudis, wishing to travel to Bangladesh, can have their entry visas on arrival at the country, the kingdom's embassy in Dhaka said.

The Saudi embassy tweeted in an update that the Bangladeshi authorities have made it possible for obtaining the entry visas on arrival at the Dhaka airport, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.

The mission called on Saudi citizens to contact it if the need arises by phone or via email, listing the phone numbers and email address.











