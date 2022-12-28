Parachute launches winter campaign for baby skincare

Parachute Just for Baby is driving a countrywide Winter Recommendation Campaign featuring actor and presenter Masuma Rahman Nabila in a video to make mothers aware of the importance of choosing safe and reliable skincare products for their babies, especially during the dry winter months.

In the video, Nabila, as a mother, shares her experience with Parachute Just for Baby Face Cream for her baby. She shared, usually, she takes plenty of care for her baby to protect from winter's dryness but her baby needs extra care for her delicate face.

She said, her babies' body is generally very well covered with clothes and not directly exposed to the cold. However, her face is a lot more in the open. It is directly under attack of the cold because cold keeps on touching her face. On top of it, the face is even more delicate than the body. That makes the face very vulnerable to extra rough cold than the body. Hence, you need something with more protection from the cold for the baby's face.

Mothers can participate in the winter campaign by tagging other mothers they know in the comment section of Nabila's video, and the top 50 commenters can benefit from Parachute Just for Baby's Winter Care through attractive gift hampers delivered to their homes.

Actor Masuma Rahman Nabila expressed her appreciation for the campaign by saying, "The market is flooded with so many baby care products, and it really is difficult to pick the safest and the most reliable ones for my baby. The dry winter months require extra care for the babies and Parachute Just for Baby is the perfect solution as it is globally certified." She also added, "I am really delighted to see Parachute just For Baby recently announced to keep their product at a convenient price which I think would be really helpful for parents to avail Safe Baby Care for their beloved babies."

Speaking on the campaign launch, Allen Ebenezer Eric, Marketing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ltd said, "Parachute Just For Baby's promise is to ensure safe baby care for all babies of the country. This winter, with our winter range - which includes our Parachute Just for Baby Baby lotion, Baby Face cream and Baby oil, we aim to ensure that moms and babies have a great and safe winter season. In our commitment towards making safe baby care accessible to all moms, this Winter, there is no increase in the price of Parachute Just For Baby."













