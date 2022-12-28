ACI Formulations declares 25pc cash dividend

Video
Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

ACI Formulations Ltd approved 25 per cent Cash dividend for the year ended 30 June 2022 at its 26th Annual General Meeting was held on Monday through Digital Platform.
M. Anis Ud Dowla, Chairman of the Company, presided over the meeting, says a press release.
The Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022 together with Reports of the Directors and Auditors of the Company were approved by the shareowners in the meeting. Shusmita Anis, Managing Director of the Company, highlighted a few of the salient features of the business and addressed the issues raised by the shareholders.
Shusmita Anis expressed gratitude, and acknowledged co-operation of all stakeholders. She further mentioned the contribution and efforts of the employees of the Company and thanked them.


