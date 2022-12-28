Stocks continue to fall on selling spree

Stocks continued to fall on Tuesday as the dominant small investors maintained their selling spree pulling down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

At the end of the day's trading, DSES - the major index of DSE - declined to 4.5 month low at 9.42 points or 0.15 per cent to 6,180. The Shariah-based index DSEX shed 1.77 points or 0.13 per cent to 1.352 while the blue-chip index DS30 gained 0.43 points or 0.02 per cent to 2,191.

Of the issues traded, 17 gained, 136 declined and 160 remained unchanged. Total business turnover stood at Tk 269.5 crore. Intraco Refueling has emerged as the top trading company in the DSE. It traded shares worth Tk 12.83 crore in the day. Bashundhara Paper Mills Limited was second in the top transaction list which traded shares worth Tk 8.56 crore. Bangladesh Shipping Corporation was third trading Tk 8.52 crore shares.

Other companies that topped the transaction list included Pragati Life Insurance, Genex Infosys, Munnu Ceramics, Orion Infusion, Sea Pearl Hotel, Orion Pharma and ADN Telecom Ltd.

The closing price of Islami Commercial Insurance on Monday was Tk 21.20. After trading on Tuesday, its closing price stood at Tk 23.30 gaining Tk 2.10 per share or 9.90 per cent.

Other gainers in the DSE include Union Capital 6.52 per cent, Pragati Life 4.18 per cent, International Leasing 1.63 per cent, Munnu Ceramics 1.57 per cent, AIBL Fast Mutual Fund 1.36 per cent, Metro Spinning 1.18 per cent, Desh General Insurance 1 per cent, Bengal Winsor 0.72 per cent and JMI Hospitals 0.56 per cent.

Orion Infusion's share price fell the most in the day. Its closing price was Tk 488.70 in the previous working day on Monday but it ended on Tuesday at Tk 446. The share price has decreased by Tk 42.70 or 8.73 per cent. The company topped the DSE price decline list.

Among top losers in the DSE were Intracore 6.60 per cent, Navana Pharma 4.89 per cent, Genex Infosys 4.31 per cent, E-Generation 3.83 per cent, Munnuspul 3.51 per cent, ADN Telecom 3.46 per cent, Amra Networks fell 3.29 per cent, Gemini Seafood fell 3.01 per cent and BD Thai Food fell 2.42 per cent.

At CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 24 points. A total of Tk 22.35 crore were traded in the market. Out of 128 firms participated in trading, 10 had gained, the price of 42 has decreased and 76 remained unchanged.













