Padma Bank opens updated core banking system

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Padma Bank Ltd has upgraded its core banking system to Flora Bank in order to provide its customers with safe and quick banking services. Padma Bank Limited has entered the fully digital world by migrating this new core banking solution to Flora Bank.
Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Padma Bank Limited, Tarek Reaz Khan, formally inaugurated this new state-of-the-art CBS on December 26 through a program organized at Mirpur Learning and Talent Development Center, says a press release.
Tarek Reaz Khan said with the launch of this state-of-the-art core banking solution, customers can now enjoy modern, secure, reliable, and hassle-free banking services.
He also said new and upgraded versions of Padma Wallet, Internet Banking, Agent Banking, Utility Bill Collection, e-KYC, and other apps have also been launched to provide digital banking convenience to customers on their internet screens.
The senior management team, including Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Chief Human Resource Officer, and CCO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, were also present at the inauguration ceremony. Chairman and Managing Director of Flora System Limited, Mustafa Rafiqul Islam, were also present, besides, senior officers from various departments.
Padma Bank Limited will be able to complete customer loans, deposits, and other banking services with assurance and efficient security through Flora Bank software developed by 100pc professional and skilled Bangladeshi engineers.


« PreviousNext »

