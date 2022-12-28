Video
SJIBL opens its 138th Branch at Darus Salam Road, Mirpur

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

ShahjalalIslami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) inaugurated its 138th Branch at Darus Salam Road, Mirpur in Dhaka City on Tuesday.
Director of the Bank and Chairman of ShahjalalIslami Bank Foundation Dr. Anwer Hossain Khan, MP formally inaugurated the Branch as chief guest, says a press release.
The Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over in the inaugural ceremony.
The Head of Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation Md. Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated in the programme.
In the opening ceremony Managing Director of JV Textile Abul Kashem Babar, SA Khan Tower owner Haider Ali Khan, Ward councilor of Dhaka North City Corporation  Murad Hossaion, Managing Director of Hossain Construction Private Ltd.  Md. Anwer Hossain were present.
They praised the significant role of the bank in the overall economic growth of the country. They said Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd. achieved client's credibility due to contemporary and modern technology based services. In addition to banking activities, it is discharging corporate social responsibility activities and also  providing free medical care to the destitute, distributing food and relief items during flood to affected areas and providing scholarships to meritorious and poor students every year.
The Managing Director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed gave a short description of the bank's deposit and investment products and said Shahjalal Islami Bank is committed to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of creating a foundation for financial stability through sustainable and inclusive banking. Shahjalal Islami Bank has been providing interest free Islamic Shariah based modern banking services for 22 years.
The opening ceremony included reciting from the Holy Quran, Milad Mahfil and Doa was held at the Branch premises.


