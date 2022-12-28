

IBBL signs MoU with Jalalabad Gas

Under this agreement, consumers of JGTDSL will be able to pay gas bill at counter at any branch, sub branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited or by using banks app based product Cellfin or iBanking.

Muhammad Nurul Hoq, Head of Sylhet Zone of the Bank and Md. Shahidul Islam, General Manager (Company Secretary) of JGTDSL signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at JGTDSL office.

Engineer Shoaib Ahmed Matin, Managing Director of JGTDSL, Engineer Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director and Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank along with executives of both organizations attended the programme.













