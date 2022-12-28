Video
Entrepreneurs urged to face challenges of 4th industrial revolution

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

RAJSHAHI, Dec 26: Entrepreneurs have been urged to be prepared to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) as it will play a vital role in elevating the socio-economic condition of the region besides infusing dynamism into its industrial sector.
The agro-based economy of the region is appropriate for facing the challenges of 4IR together with contributing to the country's economy.
Industrial experts and academics came up with the observation while addressing a daylong workshop titled "Way Forward for Facing Challenges of 4IR" here this afternoon.
Bangladesh Entrepreneurs Development Foundation (BEDF) organised the workshop on the closing day of its four-day 'entrepreneur's conference and products exhibition on Shishu Academy premises.
Director of BSCIC Kazi Mahbubur Rahman and its Regional Director Rezaul Karim Sarker addressed the workshop as the chief and special guests, while Deputy General Manager Zafar Bayazid was in the chair.
Prof Muhammad Rokonuzzaman from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology discussed and devised ways and means how to face the challenges of 4IR during his keynote presentation.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Anisul Islam, Director of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Sadrul Islam and BEDF Rajshahi Divisional Convener Laila Nasrin also spoke on the occasion.
Prof Muhammad Rokonuzzaman said Bangladesh is marching towards the fourth industrial revolution. Bangladesh has the capability. In the process of adopting 4IR technologies, Bangladesh has recently achieved significant growth in various sectors, including the IT services industry as well as healthcare services.
"In the context of the 4IR's impacts and subsequent challenges posed on the two aforementioned sectors in Bangladesh, it is a pressing need that we should address those challenges and assess the impact of using technology and information services in these sectors," said Prof Rokonuzzaman.
The keynote speaker discussed how digital technology works in the context of entertainment, transportation, and communication and argued that the future depends on how we use this blessing. He also added that the fourth industrial revolution is able to reduce the social inequality and disruption cycle.
He also focused on transformation, top global perceived risks, and how single innovation changes the industry landscape.    -BSS


