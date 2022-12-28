Video
Home Business

Japan's apparel import crosses $20b till October

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dec 27: The apparel import values of Japan have touched US $ 20.77 billion in January to October 2022 period, noting 27.67 per cent Y-o-Y surge.
The data was recently released by Ministry of Commerce, Japan which was further analysed by Apparel Resources.
The demand for clothing products in Japan remained decent during the 10-month period of 2022 as imports grew up by 5.46 per cent, weight-wise; however, weaker yen - that has crossed 140 per dollar for the first time in almost a quarter century - is increasing the import cost.
Japan spent US $ 4.06 (yen 540) to import 1 kg of garments in January-October '22 period as against US $ 3.39 (yen 450) per kg in the same period last year.
China, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Vietnam remained positive in their apparel shipments to Japan both weight-wise and value-wise, while Pakistan and Indonesia declined in weight-wise exports on Y-o-Y basis.
China contributed US $ 11.61 billion (up 22.15 per cent on Y-o-Y basis), constituting nearly 56 per cent in total apparel import values of Japan.
The second top importing destination was Vietnam that grew by 41.62 per cent in its shipment on Y-o-Y basis to US $ 3.19 billion.
    -Apparel Resources


