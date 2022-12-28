Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ISHO launches discount on year-end sales

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

ISHO's Mega Year-End Sale launched thrilling offer of discount on all its furniture and accessories from December 25 last, allowing all its  customers to choose from a diverse collection of products for their homes and everyday living. The offer will continue till 5th January
The brand also offered a variety of office furniture in Bangladesh to maximize workplace productivity and make work hours more enjoyable, says a press release.
This campaign gave customers an opportunity to get started on their Christmas gifting spree, or those who wanted to ring in the New Year with an upgrade to their living and office spaces. The sale is also targeted towards those who have recently moved into their new homes and are looking for a more comfortable lifestyle and also for everyone to welcome new beginnings in 2023 with ISHO's modern furniture & accessories.
With a large range of more than 4500 products, under 45 collections which are inspired by global destinations, ISHO's furniture is locally manufactured and sets new trends in Bangladesh. Its core philosophy of "Global ambitions, locally made" brings quality and finish that matches global standards and reduces the country's dependency on foreign furniture imports, thus reducing costs. The wide variety of products features different materials and colours to suit modern consumer tastes and lifestyles.
Rayana Hossain, Founder & Managing Director, ISHO, said, "Our vision is to reinvent the use of spaces to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone looking to build their perfect home. This Year End Sale is launched as a means for ISHO's furniture and products to finding their way into more homes and spaces."
People looking to renovate their living space, new home, or office can also shop online from the comforts of their home by visiting www.isho.com and enjoy hassle-free shopping with speedy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets up after China ends travel quarantine
Saudis can get entry visas on arrival in BD
Parachute launches winter campaign for baby skincare
ACI Formulations declares 25pc cash dividend
Stocks continue to fall on selling spree
Saudi says no to BD’s request for customs duty exemption
Padma Bank opens updated core banking system
SJIBL opens its 138th Branch at Darus Salam Road, Mirpur


Latest News
Metro Rail hailed as a 'shining example' of Bangladesh-Japan friendship
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft