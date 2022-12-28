Video
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022
Home Business

GP, a2i collaborate to catalyze Smart Bangladesh vision

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Multiple agreements have been signed between Grameenphone Limited (GP) and the Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme regarding introduction of the efficient payment method, 'Direct Operator Billing' (DOB); and placement of seamless and contactless delivery facility 'Digibox' at GP House.
GP has recently signed an agreement with a2i on December 18 regarding the inclusion of DOB as a payment method initially for 33 public services. This will enable convenient, fast and secured payment through mobile balance by people currently underserved by formal banking and financial institutes.
a2i Project Director Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir chaired the agreement ceremony where, GP CEO Yasir Azman and a2i Business Development Head Rezwanul Haque Jami were present among other participants from both parties.
With the ambition of moving from Digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh by 2041, this facility will be expanded into larger and more strategic sectors in the coming days which will unleash the immense possibility of Digital for its substantial base of over 81 million subscribers spreading all across the nation.
his partnership between GP & a2i will act as the cornerstone for future growth of both the parties and will also greatly help to empower the society as a whole. This is being seen as a vital step towards achieving bigger goals together.
On the same day, another agreement was signed between the two parties regarding placement of Digibox at GP House premises, which will facilitate seamless and contactless delivery of online orders and parcels in designated & secured boxes exclusively for all GP employees.
Recipients of the parcel from Daraz will be able to collect their ordered goods from the secured boxes at their convenient time using an OTP SMS without having any physical interaction with the delivery-person.
GP & Aspire to Innovate (a2i) have had a long-lasting and proven partnership over the last several years, jointly working to facilitate growth and development for the nation as a whole.
Previously, the partners collaborated together across 14 different sectors among which couple of them have had significant impact on the society and have garnered praise from all corners of the nation.
During the pandemic,GP and a2i had jointly organized the "618 Teacher Honors" initiative. At the same time, GP Collaborated with DG Health, a2i, BTRC, BRAC, World Health Organization and Unicef for facilitating Post COVID-19 support to Citizens.
"As the connectivity Partner to Digital Bangladesh  .. we are constantly exploring and incorporating tech-based ideas and features into our services so that Grameenphone subscribers from all over the country can utilize the momentum of digital to the fullest. Through facilities like DOB, Digibox, and many more to come in the future, we shall reach our desired peak of the digital revolution as an advanced nation while making inclusion a reality." said Yasir Azman.
Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir said, "In continuation with the partnership, a2i would like to further strengthen the partnership with GP through an operation commencement ceremony that will enhance the commitment to serve the citizens considering the strength both parties possess."


