Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:34 PM
Samsung no. 1 mobile handset brand in BD for 5th time

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Samsung has again won the fans' hearts and became the 'No. 1 Mobile Handset Brand' in Bangladesh for the 5th time in a row. Bangladesh Brand Forum awarded Samsung on recently at Le Méridien for their ground-breaking innovation and unwavering commitment.
The South Korean tech giant is the most popular brand among Bangladeshi consumers and has constantly topped the charts for the past five years. Nielson Bangladesh Limited's nationwide survey determined the country's top brands.
Regarding the celebrity occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, commented, "Samsung was able to win the No. 1 Mobile Handset Brand for five consecutive years, and we could not be more thankful for the amazing support of our customers and teams. We always strive to bring innovative products to Bangladesh and work towards a Smart Bangladesh. We promised to work together and provide a better and more satisfying customer experience."   
While 2021 has been a challenging year for numerous industries and manufacturers, 2022 has proved to be dynamic and newfangled for Samsung with no signs of slowing down. Significant growth has been observed by introducing ground-breaking handsets to meet the requirements and preferences of all ages and classes. The tech giant brought two handsets under the Galaxy Z series, which gained universality among consumers.


