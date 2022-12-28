

Farooq Sobhan new chair of SAJIDA Foundation

The new board was signed in on the same day, Thursday. It appointed Farooq Sobhan as chairperson of the governing body and Md Abdul Karim as vice-chairperson.

Sobhan is a former Bangladeshi diplomat with a distinguished career in civil service. He replaced Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury.

The other members of the SAJIDA Foundation's new governing body include prominent personalities from a wide cross-section of professions and disciplines.

They are Nihad Kabir, Sara Zaker, Dr Rumana Dowla, Jahan-Zeb Chowdhury, Anita Ghazi Rahman, and Mushtaq Kamal Mohiuddin.

SAJIDA Foundation, founded in 1993, aims to "empower communities, catalyse entrepreneurship, foster equity, and establish enterprises for good with an overarching vision of ensuring health, happiness, and dignity for all." -UNB





















