Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Baby Care & Comfort gives discount on baby products

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Desk

Baby Care & Comfort, an online retailer of baby cosmetics and products, provides various offers and discounts for baby products, like milk, diapers, toys, clothes, toiletries, food, and chocolates, as well as all feeding items, says a press release.
The company also sells a variety of culinary items, starting with shoes and purses for women and expectant mothers, says a press release
Furthermore, Baby Care & Comfort provides wholesale prices for all retail products in the company's two locations in Mohammadpur (Mohammadpur Branch, Shop No. 14 & 15, 1st Floor, Baitus Salah Jame Masjid Complex Market  (Chapra Masjid), Ring Road, Mohammadpur, Dhaka) and Dhanmondi (Dhanmondi Branch, Shimanta Square, Shop No. 307, Level-3, Dhanmondi, Dhaka).
Customers can buy products with various offers and discounts from these two branches. Buyers from Dhaka and beyond can also order safely from home via the Baby Care & Comfort Facebook Page (www.fb.com/BabyCareComfort).
Baby Care & Comfort includes baby milk (Nan, Nido, Aptamil, Cow & Gate, Enfamil, Similac, & Lactogen); diapers (Pampers, Huggies, Kidz, Molfix, Mamypoko, NeoCare, Twinkle, Supermom, & Avonee); toiletries (Aveeno, Boots, Johnson & Johnson, Mothercare, Little Angels, Cetaphil, Sebamed, Kodomo & Avent);, and feeding items (Tommee Tippee, Dr. Brown's, Pur, Farlin, Medela & Roca), etc.
Mohammad Bayezid Al-Amin, Founder and Managing Director of Baby Care & Comfort, said, "Baby Care & Comfort is a name of a trust. Our company is unrivaled in buying original products at affordable prices. We currently have two stores in the capital and intend to open more in the future. We are also selling products online for the convenience of our customers. Customers can also order any product on Facebook inside and outside of Dhaka, and they get their deliveries with no problem."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets up after China ends travel quarantine
Saudis can get entry visas on arrival in BD
Parachute launches winter campaign for baby skincare
ACI Formulations declares 25pc cash dividend
Stocks continue to fall on selling spree
Saudi says no to BD’s request for customs duty exemption
Padma Bank opens updated core banking system
SJIBL opens its 138th Branch at Darus Salam Road, Mirpur


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft