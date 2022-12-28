Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Seylon Wishful Gifts distributed among winners

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

Abul Khair Consumer Goods Division Sales and Marketing DGM Md Yusuf (2nd from Right) DGM Supply Chain Md Shahnewaz Ahmed (3rd from Right) DGM Accounts and Finance Md Tauhid Iqbal (1st from left), Toyota car winner Md Nurul Huda (1st from Right) and bike winner Miftah Ullah (2nd from Left) pose for a photograph after the distribution of Seylon Wishful Gifts in Chattogram on Monday.

Abul Khair Consumer Goods Division Sales and Marketing DGM Md Yusuf (2nd from Right) DGM Supply Chain Md Shahnewaz Ahmed (3rd from Right) DGM Accounts and Finance Md Tauhid Iqbal (1st from left), Toyota car winner Md Nurul Huda (1st from Right) and bike winner Miftah Ullah (2nd from Left) pose for a photograph after the distribution of Seylon Wishful Gifts in Chattogram on Monday.

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Abul Khair Consumer Goods held a colourful ceremony to give awards to the winners of Seylon Wishful Gifts at a restaurant in Chattogram on Monday.
The awards included a Toyota car, motor bike, LED TV, washing machine, home heater and oven. Md Nurul Huda (Chattogram) and Miftah Ullah (Chattogram) won the Toyota car and the motor bike respectively.
Abul Khair Consumer Goods Division DGM Sales and Marketing Md Yusuf, DGM Supply Chain Md Shahnewaz Ahmed, DGM Accounts and Finance Md Tauhid Iqbal, Md Shahadat Hussain Khan, Senior Manager, Accounts Department, Md Ashiq Mahmud Chowdhury, Manager, Supply Chain, Iftekharul Alam, Deputy Manager, Brand Marketing Department, Morshedul Alam, Assistant Manager, Chattogram Sales Division were present among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets up after China ends travel quarantine
Saudis can get entry visas on arrival in BD
Parachute launches winter campaign for baby skincare
ACI Formulations declares 25pc cash dividend
Stocks continue to fall on selling spree
Saudi says no to BD’s request for customs duty exemption
Padma Bank opens updated core banking system
SJIBL opens its 138th Branch at Darus Salam Road, Mirpur


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft