Seylon Wishful Gifts distributed among winners

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Abul Khair Consumer Goods held a colourful ceremony to give awards to the winners of Seylon Wishful Gifts at a restaurant in Chattogram on Monday.The awards included a Toyota car, motor bike, LED TV, washing machine, home heater and oven. Md Nurul Huda (Chattogram) and Miftah Ullah (Chattogram) won the Toyota car and the motor bike respectively.Abul Khair Consumer Goods Division DGM Sales and Marketing Md Yusuf, DGM Supply Chain Md Shahnewaz Ahmed, DGM Accounts and Finance Md Tauhid Iqbal, Md Shahadat Hussain Khan, Senior Manager, Accounts Department, Md Ashiq Mahmud Chowdhury, Manager, Supply Chain, Iftekharul Alam, Deputy Manager, Brand Marketing Department, Morshedul Alam, Assistant Manager, Chattogram Sales Division were present among others.