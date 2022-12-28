Video
UCB Foundation, NICVD to arrange treatment for poor children

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

UCB Foundation (a social and non-profit organization of United Commercial Bank PLC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases & Hospital (NICVD) at NICVD, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Arif Quadri, Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC and Professor Dr. Mir Jamal Uddin, Director, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.
Among others ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB and Dr. Abdullah Shahriar, Professor and Departmental Head, Pediatric Cardiology Department, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital along with senior officials and doctors from both the organizations were present at the signing event.
The MoU has been signed to provide financial assistance for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with heart disease under the CSR activities of United Commercial Bank PLC. UCB Foundation (a social and non-profit organization of United Commercial Bank PLC)will bear the cost of required essential Devices/Accessories needed for the treatment of financially challenged child patients with critical heart disease and NICVD will provide the required treatment/surgery.


