36th annual general meeting of BCI

















Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) President Anwarul Alam Chowdhury (2nd from left) flanked by BCI Senior Vice President Mrs Preeti Chakraborti (extreme left), BCI Vice President Shahidul Islam Niru (2nd from right) and BCI Secretary General Ardendu Shekhar Roy, presiding over 36th annual general meeting of the chamber at the BCI Office in Dhaka on Tuesday.