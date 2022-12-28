RMG exports to major spots see moderate growth

RMG export stood at $18.33 billion in July-November period of FY23, fetching a growth of 15.61 percent from $15.85 billion in FY22

Export to major destinations across the world witnessed a medium growth - both in traditional and non-traditional markets - in the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) as per export figure released by Export Promotion Bureau and reported by rmgBangladesh on December 27.

Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $18.33 billion, fetching a growth of 15.61 percent , from $15.85 billion in July-November period of FY22, the figure being compiled by Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association .

In the above period, apparel manufacturers shipped goods worth $3.47 billion to the United States (US), the largest single export destination for Bangladesh, fetching a scant year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.07 percent from $3.34 billion in the same period of FY22.

In the first five months of FY23, they exported RMG worth $2.71 billion to Germany, the second largest single export destination, registering a narrow growth of 1.88 percent from $2.66 billion in the same period of the last FY.

Registering medium growth of 11.71 percent Bangladesh exported apparel items worth $1.96 billion to the UK, the third highest destination for the country's RMG products, up from last year's $1.76 billion, EPB data said.

The apparel export to other major destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, and Netherlands also registered a modest positive growth of 19.15 percent to $1.39 billion, 38.87 percent to $1.14 billion, 50.95 percent to $826.41 million and 34.39 percent to $740.29 million respectively.

However, in Poland, exports marked a negative growth of 19.61 percent to $699.09 million. During the mentioned period, the apparel export to the overall European Union (EU) market soared by 16.27 percent to $9.07 billion from $7.80 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

During July-November of FY2022-23, exports to Canada reached $623.54 million, fetching a YoY growth of 30.25 percent from $478.71 million in the same period of last FY.

IN the non-traditional market such as Japan, Australia, Russia, India, China, South Korea, UAE, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico and some other countries apparel export reached $3.19 billion with 29.09 percent YoY growth, from $2.47 billion in the same period of the last FY22. Exports to Japan reached $597.83 million with a YoY growth of 38.11 percent from $432.86 million in the last fiscal year.

Bangladesh exported $474.45 million worth of clothes to India in July-November of FY22-23, registering a growth of 48.78 percent from $318.89 million in the mentioned period of the last fiscal year.

Exports to Australia, South Korea, and Mexico increased by 21.88 percent to $380.04 million, 30.35 percent to $198.56 million, and 49.68 percent to $151.93 million respectively, said the EPB data.

However, exporters said although export earnings soared in the first five months of FY23, they experienced narrow or sluggish growth rate amid ongoing global economic turmoil. But they saw a ray of hope as November earnings hit a record-high.













