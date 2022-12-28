Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB set up research cell to combat money laundering

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Bangladesh Bank has set up a research cell to look into the effectiveness of the country's anti-money laundering mechanisms and ways to recover illicit funds.
The nine-member strong cell will work under the auspices of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the anti-money laundering watchdog.
Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the central bank, approved the cell's operation on Dec 5 with special instructions.
"Research was already being conducted by certain department. Now, a dedicated cell will do research on preventing money laundering. They will review the experience that countries around the world have had in their efforts to bring back laundered money," said Masud Biswas, head of the BFIU.
The research cell will be headed by an additional director, according to the central bank.
Although the BFIU is responsible for preventing money laundering, the organisation does not disclose the official data on the amount of money siphoned abroad every year.
Instead, the media have to rely on data disseminated by foreign outlets and organisations to gauge the extent of the illegal activity.
A steep rise in import bills triggered by the prolonged war in Ukraine has strained the country's foreign exchange reserves.
Noting that most money was being laundered under the guise of foreign trade, BFIU chief Masud said import costs has jumped 20-200 percent when the annual report for the 2020-21 fiscal year was published in October.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Asian markets up after China ends travel quarantine
Saudis can get entry visas on arrival in BD
Parachute launches winter campaign for baby skincare
ACI Formulations declares 25pc cash dividend
Stocks continue to fall on selling spree
Saudi says no to BD’s request for customs duty exemption
Padma Bank opens updated core banking system
SJIBL opens its 138th Branch at Darus Salam Road, Mirpur


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft