BB set up research cell to combat money laundering

Bangladesh Bank has set up a research cell to look into the effectiveness of the country's anti-money laundering mechanisms and ways to recover illicit funds.

The nine-member strong cell will work under the auspices of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the anti-money laundering watchdog.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of the central bank, approved the cell's operation on Dec 5 with special instructions.

"Research was already being conducted by certain department. Now, a dedicated cell will do research on preventing money laundering. They will review the experience that countries around the world have had in their efforts to bring back laundered money," said Masud Biswas, head of the BFIU.

The research cell will be headed by an additional director, according to the central bank.

Although the BFIU is responsible for preventing money laundering, the organisation does not disclose the official data on the amount of money siphoned abroad every year.

Instead, the media have to rely on data disseminated by foreign outlets and organisations to gauge the extent of the illegal activity.

A steep rise in import bills triggered by the prolonged war in Ukraine has strained the country's foreign exchange reserves.

Noting that most money was being laundered under the guise of foreign trade, BFIU chief Masud said import costs has jumped 20-200 percent when the annual report for the 2020-21 fiscal year was published in October. -bdnews24.com













