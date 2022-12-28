

10-day-long City IT Mega Fair starts on Thursday

The 10-day fair will begin at BCS Computer City in IDB Bhaban, Agargaon, and continue till 07 January 2023. This year's slogan is 'Reach the pinnacle of excellence with the technology ladder' (Projuktir Suwpane Uttkorsher Shirshe).'

The organizer made this announcement at a press conference on Tuesday (27 December 2022) at BCS Computer City, Agargaon, Dhaka. A.L Mozher Imam Chowdhury (Pinu Chowdhury), President, BCS Computer City, Md Mahbubur Rahman, General Secretary, BCS Computer City, and Md. Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, Convener, City IT Mega Fair 2022, was present at the press conference.

Among others, Md Al Fuad, Business Development Manager of Bangladesh, Asus Global Pte. Ltd.; Khaza Md. Anas Khan, Country Manager of Bangladesh, GIGABYTE Technology Co., LTD; Hasan Reaz, Regional Channel Manager of Bangladesh, Lenovo (India) Private Limited; and Ariful Islam Chowdhury, Head of Channel Management of Bangladesh, Logitech, also graced the event as guests.

At the press conference, organizers informed attendees that this year's 'City IT Mega Fair 2022" will have 6 pavilion stalls from the sponsors (Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and Logitech). In addition to sponsor companies, internet provider Stargate Communication Limited, security surveillance brand Seemo, consultancy firm AHZ Associate, and Bangladesh Telephone Shilpa Sangstha's Doel Laptop are participating in the fair. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a gaming competition offered by MSI, an art competition by XP-pen & a photography competition by Tenda Router.

President of BCS Computer City A.L Mozher Imam Chowdhury said, 'Buyers will get various offers and discounts throughout the market on the occasion of the country's largest computer and laptop fair titled 'City IT Mega Fair 2022. ' Sponsor organizations will give additional paybacks to the buyers. Organizers will take all measures to make the 10-day-long event a success.

The convener of the City Mega Fair 2022, Md. Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, said, 'We are prioritizing students' needs. Apart from this, we also arrange attractive events, including a gaming competition, a best PC builder competition, and a raffle draw for buyers and visitors.

Keeping 'Metrorail Er Gotite Kenakata Hobe Turite' in mind, the organizers have come up with attractive prizes and discounts on specific products purchased by customers during the fair. Besides, there is a chance for visitors to win attractive prizes through a raffle draw. The 'City IT Mega Fair 2022' starting on Thursday will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

Members of BCS Computer City, businessmen, and respected journalists from various media outlets were among those in attendance at the conference.















BCS Computer City (IDB) will organize the country's largest computer and laptop fair, titled 'City IT Mega Fair 2022' starting next Thursday.The 10-day fair will begin at BCS Computer City in IDB Bhaban, Agargaon, and continue till 07 January 2023. This year's slogan is 'Reach the pinnacle of excellence with the technology ladder' (Projuktir Suwpane Uttkorsher Shirshe).'The organizer made this announcement at a press conference on Tuesday (27 December 2022) at BCS Computer City, Agargaon, Dhaka. A.L Mozher Imam Chowdhury (Pinu Chowdhury), President, BCS Computer City, Md Mahbubur Rahman, General Secretary, BCS Computer City, and Md. Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, Convener, City IT Mega Fair 2022, was present at the press conference.Among others, Md Al Fuad, Business Development Manager of Bangladesh, Asus Global Pte. Ltd.; Khaza Md. Anas Khan, Country Manager of Bangladesh, GIGABYTE Technology Co., LTD; Hasan Reaz, Regional Channel Manager of Bangladesh, Lenovo (India) Private Limited; and Ariful Islam Chowdhury, Head of Channel Management of Bangladesh, Logitech, also graced the event as guests.At the press conference, organizers informed attendees that this year's 'City IT Mega Fair 2022" will have 6 pavilion stalls from the sponsors (Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and Logitech). In addition to sponsor companies, internet provider Stargate Communication Limited, security surveillance brand Seemo, consultancy firm AHZ Associate, and Bangladesh Telephone Shilpa Sangstha's Doel Laptop are participating in the fair. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a gaming competition offered by MSI, an art competition by XP-pen & a photography competition by Tenda Router.President of BCS Computer City A.L Mozher Imam Chowdhury said, 'Buyers will get various offers and discounts throughout the market on the occasion of the country's largest computer and laptop fair titled 'City IT Mega Fair 2022. ' Sponsor organizations will give additional paybacks to the buyers. Organizers will take all measures to make the 10-day-long event a success.The convener of the City Mega Fair 2022, Md. Jahed Ali Bhuiyan, said, 'We are prioritizing students' needs. Apart from this, we also arrange attractive events, including a gaming competition, a best PC builder competition, and a raffle draw for buyers and visitors.Keeping 'Metrorail Er Gotite Kenakata Hobe Turite' in mind, the organizers have come up with attractive prizes and discounts on specific products purchased by customers during the fair. Besides, there is a chance for visitors to win attractive prizes through a raffle draw. The 'City IT Mega Fair 2022' starting on Thursday will be open for visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day.Members of BCS Computer City, businessmen, and respected journalists from various media outlets were among those in attendance at the conference.