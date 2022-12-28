Video
Delhi Assures Smooth Supply Of Essentials

BD proposes 20-member CEO business forum with India

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi speaking to media at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, India has assured the supply of essential commodities as per the demand of Bangladesh to cut the sudden disruption of supply any time which destabilize the market.
Every year Bangladesh imports essentials like rice, wheat, sugar, onion, garlic, ginger and pulses. The commerce minister said the government of India has agreed to set annual quotas for  export of these essential commodities to Bangladesh to end any uncertainty.
He made the disclosure at press briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday on his recent visit to India.  Senior Secretary of the ministry of commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Additional Secretary (FTA) Noor Md Mahbubul Haque, Additional Secretary (Director General of WTO Cell) Hafizur Rahman and Additional Secretary (Export) Rahim Khan were present.
 The minister said the annual amount of all these products will be determined by reviewing the import-export data for past several years. He further said the government of India has promised to actively consider the withdrawal of anti-dumping duty on export of jute goods.
The Commerce Minister said during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, she had also  discussed with Indian Prime Minister many bilateral issues. Both agreed to sign a trade deal called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (SEPA). He said it can be signed as soon as possible.
He said he has also discussed with Indian officials on mutual cooperation and trade facilitation by removal of various tariff/non-tariff barriers, They also discussed import of high-yielding rubber clones from India and long-term visa facilities for businessmen to attend various bilateral and regional forums.
He said India has assured it will sincerely cooperate with Bangladesh in all these matters. India has also proposed to use Indian rupee instead of dollar in Bangladesh-India trade.
It should be noted that a delegation led by Indian Commerce Minister Shri Piyush Goyal participated in the bilateral meeting. During the visit, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had also a courtesy meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Bangladesh Commerce Minister also proposed to form a 20-member 'CEO Forum' with chief executive officers (CEOs) of 10 Bangladeshi organizations and 10 from India. The Government of India has agreed with this proposal,  commerce minister Tipu Munshi said at the press conference.
Referring to his  meeting with India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on 22-23 December, Tipu Munshi said, "We asked for a CEO forum. This can be done with the CEOs of 10 big companies in our country and the CEOs of 10 business companies in their country. We have a good numbers of big conglomerates."
"They (India) said, it is a bit late to select their names, still they are hopeful that if they give 10 names, the forum will be formed with the CEOs of the two countries", the minister said.
The proposed forum will discuss various commercial issues and can give suggestions to the government.


