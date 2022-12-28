Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Klopp hails impact of 'cheeky' teenager Bajcetic

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

BIRMINGHAM, DEC 27: Jurgen Klopp praised 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic's attitude and ability after he scored his first senior goal to seal a 3-1 win for Liverpool at Aston Villa on Monday.
The Reds got off to the flying start they craved on the Premier League's return from the World Cup as victory cut the gap on the top four to five points.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the visitors in a commanding position before half-time.
But Klopp's men had to endure some nervy moments in the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa before Bajcetic scored within seconds of coming off the bench.
"He's cheeky as hell and is not worried about anything. He just plays football and he can do that exceptionally well," said Klopp of the Spanish midfielder, who is the son of former Serbian international Srdan Bajcetic.
"He had a football-playing father so the genes are there but also the attitude, awareness and match intelligence. It's a big pleasure to work with these boys."
Liverpool struggled to match their standards of recent seasons during the first part of the season, but looked refreshed to inflict Unai Emery's first league defeat since taking charge of Villa.
Salah is one of a number of Klopp's key players who was not involved in Qatar and took just five minutes to net his 15th goal of the season.
The Egyptian swept home Andy Roberson's pass after Trent Alexander-Arnold's through ball had opened up the Villa defence.
Emery's men were left to rue a host of big chances to get immediately back on level terms as Liverpool showed no sign of remedying their defensive issues so far this season.
Leon Bailey and Watkins were both guilty of wasteful finishing.
At the other end, Darwin Nunez was even more profligate despite causing chaos with his powerful running in behind the Villa backline.
The Uruguayan headed over Robertson's inviting cross and then fired straight at Villa's stand-in goalkeeper Robin Olsen with just the Swede to beat after Ezri Konsa's error.
Van Dijk was not so forgiving to finally give the visitors a two-goal cushion as the Dutch defender calmly steered home Salah's pass from a corner.
But Villa refused to accept their fate in a breathless second half.
Watkins had the ball in the net within three minutes of the restart but had just strayed offside before firing into the far corner.
John McGinn also fluffed his lines with just goalkeeper Alisson to beat before the home side got the goal their start to the second half deserved.
Watkins made one of his more difficult chances count with a brilliant header back across goal to halve Villa's arrears.
Liverpool's relative lack of strength in depth compared to their competitors
for a place in the top four was exposed by Klopp needing to turn to two teenagers
off the bench as 17-year-old Ben Doak also made his first Premier League appearance.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails impact of 'cheeky' teenager Bajcetic
Liverpool agree deal for Dutch star Gakpo
Arsenal extend lead, Newcastle up to second on Premier League's return
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots
Djokovic, Nadal to kickstart bid for 2023 supremacy in Australia
More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos
New Zealand foil Pakistan after Salman's hundred in first Test
French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft