Liverpool agree deal for Dutch star Gakpo

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

EINDHOVEN, DEC 27: Liverpool appear to have won the race to sign Dutch international forward Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven announced an agreement with the English giants on Monday.
Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands, had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.
"PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo," PSV said in a statement.
"The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer."
PSV general manager Marcel Brands said the transfer fee would be a club record for the Dutch club.
According to reports, the fee could rise to as much as 50 million euros ($53 million, £44 million).    -AFP


