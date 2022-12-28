Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

BUENOS AIRES, DEC 27: Fans of the Argentine team that claimed football's ultimate prize in Qatar this month are lining up in Buenos Aires for tattoos of victorious captain Lionel Messi and the World Cup trophy.
"For the next two weeks, I have (appointments) exclusively related to the World Cup," tattoo artist Esteban Vucinovich told AFP in the capital.
"Some had already made an appointment for tattoos of snakes or skulls, but they are changing it to Messi or the Cup. I have two or three appointments a day," he said.
The most requested skin art is of the trophy, said Vucinovich, followed by Messi and then goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who was crucial in the victory of the Albiceleste in the final against France.
Many fans are inspired by the body art of Argentine players such as Angel Di Maria, who has since recently sported a World Cup tattoo on his right leg.
"I got a tattoo of Messi as a gesture of thanks," civil servant Nicolas Rechanik told AFP.
"This represents not only what Messi is but also the team that brought us a third World Cup and all the years of effort to reach this goal."
Before getting the image of Messi in the team's blue-and-white striped jersey and kissing the trophy indelibly attached to his left leg, Rechanik already sported the likeness of another Argentine football icon: Diego Maradona.
"It's a perfect representation of what Argentine football is and what it means to be Argentine," he said.
Football fanatic Alma Ocampo, 20, decided to get a tattoo when, to everyone's surprise, Argentina lost its first match of the World Cup to Saudi Arabia.
"When everyone lost confidence, I decided that... if Argentina wins, I will get a tattoo of the Cup. And so I did, with the date December 18, 2022" of the final, she said, adding "it hurt quite a bit."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp hails impact of 'cheeky' teenager Bajcetic
Liverpool agree deal for Dutch star Gakpo
Arsenal extend lead, Newcastle up to second on Premier League's return
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots
Djokovic, Nadal to kickstart bid for 2023 supremacy in Australia
More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos
New Zealand foil Pakistan after Salman's hundred in first Test
French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft