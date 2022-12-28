French minister calls Argentina 'inelegant winners'

PARIS, DEC 27: French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Friday accused Argentine players of being "inelegant winners" and "vulgar" for mocking her country's star Kylian Mbappe after winning the World Cup final.

"As much as our French team knew how to lose with panache, so the manner in which this Argentine team acted after this victory was not worthy of the match we saw", the minister told French radio station RTL.

Oudea-Castera singled out goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was seen in the victory parade in Buenos Aires holding a baby doll, its face covered with a photo of French star Mbappe.

Immediately after the match, a call for "a minute of silence... for Mbappe," was heard from the Argentina changing room.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France twice fought back to take the game to a penalty shootout and then beat Martinez with the opening spot kick. -AFP







