20th National Senior/Junior Taekwondo inaugurated

Trust Bank 20th National Senior/Junior

Taekwondo competition inaugurated on Tuesday at the National Sports Council gymnasium in the city, said a press release.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin formally inaugurated the three-day meet as the chief guest.

Sponsor Trust Bank Limited's senior executive vice president and head of operation Mahbubur Rahman, and senior vice president and head of Islamic banking division Mohammad Riyad Hossain were present as special guests. -BSS











