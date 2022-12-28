Video
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022
Sports

Bashundhara Kings, Ctg Abahani make winning start in Fed Cup

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

Bashundhara Kings and Chittagong Abahani Limited made winning start in the Federation Cup Football beating their respective rivals in their opening group B matches held today (Tuesday) at two separate venues across the country.
In the day's proceeding, Bashundhara Kings blanked Fortis Football Club by 2-0 goals held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Uzbekistan midfielder Asror Gofurov scored both the goals for the winners'.
The match was locked goalless at the breather.
After the barren first half, Asror Gofurov finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Bashundhara in the 53ed minute and he sealed the victory scoring the second goal in the 90+4th minute of the match.
In the day's another group B match, Chittagong Abahani edged past Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by a solitary goal held at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.
In the day's match, Nigerian forward Ojukwu David Ifegwu scored the all-important goal for Chittagong Abahani Limited in the 90th minute of the match.    -BSS


