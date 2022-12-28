Video
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022
England to travel Bangladesh in March for ODI, T20i series

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the itinerary for England's tour in 2023 by respective media releases on Tuesday. The tour includes three ODIs and as many T20i matches.
The tour kicks off with the ODI series with the first two matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) will hold the third and final ODI and the first game of the T20 series. The teams will return to Dhaka for the second and third matches at the SBNCS.
The three ODIs are slated for March 1, 3 and 6 while T20 matches will be held on March 9, 12 and 14 respectively. The warm-up matches before the international actions are scheduled to take place on February 24 and 26.
England, defending world champions in both formats will arrive on 20 February and play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODI series. The ODIs are part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.
Both teams have already secured direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.
The white ball tour marks England's first visit to Bangladesh after 2016. The Tigers have only lost one ODI series, 1-2 against England in 2016, out of 14 played at home since November 2014. During this time, Bangladesh have recorded ODI series victories against Zimbabwe, Pakistan, India, South Africa, Afghanistan,  West Indies and Sri Lanka winning 35 out of their 44 matches in the process.      
BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said, "In a World Cup year this series provides a wonderful opportunity for the teams to assess their respective strengths.
"Bangladesh have an outstanding white ball record at home and we all know what a brilliant side England are," he said.
Clare Connor, ECB Interim CEO, said, "It is exciting that the England Men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic".







