Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India moves to counter China influence in Sri Lanka

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

NEW DELHI, Dec 27: When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, India stepped into the breach.
India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July, including credit lines, a currency swap arrangement and deferred import payments, and sent a warship carrying essential drugs for the island's 22 million people.
Now, as Sri Lanka closes in on a $2.9 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its economy stabilises, India is seeking to land ambitious long-term investments, with an eye on countering the influence of regional rival China, a government minister and three sources said.
"What we are looking at right now is investment from them," Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said in an interview this month, referring to a range of projects worth over $1 billion currently under discussion that would help bolster India's presence in Sri Lanka. "They're willing to invest as much as it takes."
"India is probably strategically looking at that...because of their security concerns," Sabry said. India's foreign ministry did not respond to questions from Reuters on its plans and strategic aims in Sri Lanka.
Regional security would always be a focus for New Delhi, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, at a time of persistent friction with China along their Himalayan frontier.
"There are no two ways about security concerns," the source said, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue. "In terms of long-term engagement, it is investment that is being focused on."
Besides seeking Indian investments to set up renewable energy and power projects in the north of the island, Sri Lanka is also keen to work with New Delhi on expanding and developing the harbour at Trincomalee in the northeast into a major port, several officials said.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US
India moves to counter China influence in Sri Lanka
Zelensky seeks Modi's help with 'peace formula'
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon
Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide: Lavrov
Several foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
A Palestinian youth uses a bucket to remove water after heavy rains
Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft