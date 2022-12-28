Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Zelensky seeks Modi's help with 'peace formula'

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

NEW DELHI, Dec 27: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war.
"I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."
Zelensky asked the Group of 20 (G20) major economies last month to adopt Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and to end the war. India holds the G20 presidency for a year.
The Indian government said in statement late on Monday that the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
"The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US
India moves to counter China influence in Sri Lanka
Zelensky seeks Modi's help with 'peace formula'
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon
Either Ukraine fulfils Moscow's proposals or our army will decide: Lavrov
Several foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
A Palestinian youth uses a bucket to remove water after heavy rains
Final verdicts in Suu Kyi junta trial set for Friday


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft