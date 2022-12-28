Zelensky seeks Modi's help with 'peace formula'

NEW DELHI, Dec 27: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conversation comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war.

"I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelensky wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."

Zelensky asked the Group of 20 (G20) major economies last month to adopt Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and to end the war. India holds the G20 presidency for a year.

The Indian government said in statement late on Monday that the two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security." -REUTERS











