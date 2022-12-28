Science fair ends in Naogaon

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Dec 27: A two-day long science fair was concluded in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday, which was organized by the upazila administration.

Naogaon-6 MP Anwar Hossain Helal distributed prizes among the winners after visiting the stalls of the fair on Tuesday.

Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iktekharul Islam presided over the prize distribution ceremony where Upazila AL President Nripendranath Datta Dulal, Secretary Akkach Ali, OC Tarekur Rahman Sarkar, Secondary Education Officer Abdus Salam, Information Officer Sanjir Uddin Shishir, Youth Development Officer Nasir Uddin, Primary Education Officer Zillur Rahman, and Head Teacher Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal were present, among others.

The fair started on Monday, December 26, with the aim of creating a science-minded nation with young scientists in schools and colleges. About 12 schools and colleges of the upazila participated in the fair.