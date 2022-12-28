Winter clothes distributed in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Dec 27: The chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited Bangladesh Army's winter training area in Fulbari Upazila of the district and distributed winter clothes among local people.

The army chief distributed winter clothes among 1,800 poor families under the management of Bangladesh Army's 66 Infantry Division at Chakchaka Government Primary School in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

Later on, he visited the training area of the army.











