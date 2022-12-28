Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Winter clothes distributed in Dinajpur

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Dec 27: The chief of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed visited Bangladesh Army's winter training area in Fulbari Upazila of the district and distributed winter clothes among local people.
The army chief distributed winter clothes among 1,800 poor families under the management of Bangladesh Army's 66 Infantry Division at Chakchaka Government Primary School in the upazila on Tuesday     morning.
Later on, he visited the training area of the army.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Science fair ends in Naogaon
Winter clothes distributed in Dinajpur
Devotees of Dewbhog Ramseeta Mandir in Narayanganj City
Two persons found dead in Kishoreganj, Gazipur
Female workers of Kushtia rice mills in distress
Winter vegetables make growers happy in Bogura
Minor child drowns in Barishal
Chinese worker dies at Patuakhali power plant


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft