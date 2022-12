Devotees of Dewbhog Ramseeta Mandir in Narayanganj City















Devotees of Dewbhog Ramseeta Mandir in Narayanganj City are going to river with jars for bringing water on the occasion of 35-day Hariram Kirton and Leela Kirton seeking world peace. The picture was taken from Bangabandhu Sarak in the city on Monday night. photo: observer