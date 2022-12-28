Two persons found dead in Kishoreganj, Gazipur

A woman and a boy were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kishoreganj and Gazipur, on Tuesday.

KISHOREGANJ: Police on Tuesday morning recovered the floating body of an elderly woman from a pond in Pakundia Upazila of the district.

The dead person was Amena Khatun, 65, a resident of Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh district.

According to police, locals spotted the woman floating in the pond in Mirzapur area and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the pond and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (of) Pakundia Police Station (PS) Saroar Jahan confirmed the matter.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered a boy's throat-slit body from a drain at Purbanchal area under Nagori union of Kaliganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the boy could not be known yet.

According to the police, locals spotted the body in the drain of Borkaw Village in the upazila.and informed police.

Gazipur's Ulukhola Police Outpost OC Madhu Sudhon Pandey said, being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was sent to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy and the legal process is under process, the OC added.















