Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 28 December, 2022, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Barriers to women entrepreneurship

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Dear Sir
The underutilization of women as a driving force in that nation's economy is one of the major obstacles to its proper growth.  If women underutilized labour and skills are not utilized, it will take time for a nation's economy to fully flourish. Reintegrating at-risk populations into society and fostering their productivity is essential. But it appears to be tough to manage and carry out this important decision.

Nearly 50% of people on the earth are women. Therefore, women's socioeconomic participation at the global, regional, national, and local levels has a positive impact on more effectively utilizing considerable potential resources.

In marginalized societies, some people also hold the view that women are unable to hold a job. Therefore, social bias prevents women from achieving economic independence. Besides, there is a social myth that women are less capable than males, patriarchal dominance, family discrimination, financial and physical constraints, unfavourable attitudes which poses a serious threat to how women think generally. To do this, we must develop specialized methods of operation and broad perspectives to prevent today's men from feeling undervalued and deprived.

Mohammad Al-Amin
Department of Public Administration, Comilla University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barriers to women entrepreneurship
Are economists to blame for economic crises?
Eve-teasing, the worst form of harassment
Why we need apology for colonial crimes!
How authentic are western human rights reports ?
City’s communication system ushers in a new era
Drink enough water in winter
Amid war in Ukraine, Eastern Europe is growing stronger


Latest News
Bangladesh moving ahead imbued with Bangabandhu's non-communal spirit: Waseqa
Metro rail: PM reaches Agargaon from Uttara in just 17 minutes
Light rain likely in parts of Chattogram division
'Metro rail is pride of Bangladesh'
Elections to 5 municipalities, 66 unions on Thursday
Daulatdia-Paturia, Aricha-Kazirhat ferry routes resume after 6 hrs
Evaly chief's bail rejected, warrant issued
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
Senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub put on ventilator
2 killed as motorcycle hits hard roadside tree
Most Read News
JaPa candidate Mostofa leads Rangpur city polls' race
BNP's Rabiul Alam arrested
Mariam Afiza to drive Metro Rail on first day
Robbers attack Narsingdi ansar camp, snatch 2 shotguns
Confident Scaloni stay with World Cup winners
Female journalist's body found at Hatiljheel residence
Senior journalist Abdur Rahman Khan passes away
Most late-night trips in Dhaka this year: Uber
Ferry services halted on Paturia-Daulatdia route
RCC polls: Voting halted at one centre due to EVM glitch
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft