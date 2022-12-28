Barriers to women entrepreneurship

Dear Sir

The underutilization of women as a driving force in that nation's economy is one of the major obstacles to its proper growth. If women underutilized labour and skills are not utilized, it will take time for a nation's economy to fully flourish. Reintegrating at-risk populations into society and fostering their productivity is essential. But it appears to be tough to manage and carry out this important decision.



Nearly 50% of people on the earth are women. Therefore, women's socioeconomic participation at the global, regional, national, and local levels has a positive impact on more effectively utilizing considerable potential resources.



In marginalized societies, some people also hold the view that women are unable to hold a job. Therefore, social bias prevents women from achieving economic independence. Besides, there is a social myth that women are less capable than males, patriarchal dominance, family discrimination, financial and physical constraints, unfavourable attitudes which poses a serious threat to how women think generally. To do this, we must develop specialized methods of operation and broad perspectives to prevent today's men from feeling undervalued and deprived.



Mohammad Al-Amin

Department of Public Administration, Comilla University

