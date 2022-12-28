Are economists to blame for economic crises?

As 2023 approaches, it is clear that an ever-growing number of people hold democratic capitalism in disrepute, and economists along with it. But how much responsibility and what kind do economists bear for our economies ills?

In 2010, an influential, Oscar-winning documentary portrayed us as scoundrels concerned only with our own financial gain and as lobbyists and apologists for the rich, who reward us generously for our work. Our pronouncements are often predictable from our politics. Whenever several hundred economists sign a petition in support of some policy, it is only a matter of days before several hundred other economists sign a petition condemning it.



Moreover, we economists often assume a mantle of policy expertise for which we have no qualification, with predictably disastrous outcomes. Even so, thoughtful critics contend that we still retain great influence over economic policy and thus continue to cause great harm. But does the fault lie with just a few powerful individuals or is there a deep flaw in economics that continuously leads its practitioners astray?



I tend to favor the latter hypothesis. American democratic capitalism is serving only a minority of the population well. The 2008 financial crisis and its grim aftermath gave the lie to the fable that everyone would benefit from letting financiers get richer. In the intervening years, less-educated Americans have been succumbing to deaths of despair and turning to populism in reaction to a political system that is not helping them.



Not only did most economists fail to predict the crisis; by some accounts, they facilitated it. After all, they are proud advocates of the globalization and technological changes that have enriched a narrow financial and managerial elite, redistributed income and wealth from labor to capital, destroyed millions of jobs, and hollowed out communities and their residents lives. Worse, when confronted with deaths of despair, some economists blame the victims and those who try to help them.



According to my friend and colleague Alan S. Blinder, who has held several different roles in government and public policymaking, politicians rarely do what economists suggest. Instead, they use economic analysis in the way that a drunk uses a lamppost: For support, not illumination. The problem is not that all economists are paid hacks who adopt positions to please their masters though there are plenty of those. It is that even good work can be selectively misused.



Similarly, Jason Furman, who served as chief of President Barack Obamas Council of Economic Advisers, rejects the idea that economists have too much sway, arguing that he could only dream of having the power that is attributed to his profession. And other administration economists have claimed that, at best, they play only a negative role of stopping bad things from happening. Politicians must respect budgets, but they often live in fantasy worlds where their pet schemes pay for themselves. Economists in the Council of Economic Advisers or the Congressional Budget Office play a valuable role in bringing some realism to the policymaking process.





It is important to recognize that this earlier episode was exceptional. Janet Yellen, another immensely distinguished economist who now serves as treasury secretary, does not have the same influence or power. As Ezra Klein of The New York Times observes, she holds real weight in internal discussions, and so do some others, but economists are one of many voices at the table, not the dominant voices. President Joe Biden does not listen to economists in the way that Clinton or Obama did. Beyond that, Yellen and Summers are themselves exceptional cases. Academic economists do not usually get to be treasury secretary.



John Maynard Keynes, who spent much of his life advising policymakers, and not without effect, had a different view of the power of economists. He wrote: The ideas of economists and political philosophers, both when they are right and when they are wrong, are more powerful than is commonly understood. Indeed the world is ruled by little else. Note his inclusion of the word wrong; it is not just good ideas that survive and prosper.



Sen contrasts Robbins definition with that of the late 19th and early 20th-century economist Arthur Pigou, who wrote: It is not wonder, but rather the social enthusiasm which revolts from the sordidness of mean streets and the joylessness of withered lives, that is the beginning of economic science. Economics should be about understanding and doing away with the factors behind the sordidness and joylessness that come with poverty and deprivation. Once again, Keynes General Theory has a good summary. The political problem of mankind, he avers, is how to combine three things: Economic efficiency, social justice and individual liberty.



We appear to have abandoned the last two of Keynes trio. We need to overcome our fixation on money alone as a measure of human well-being. We need a better acquaintance with the way that sociologists think. And above all, we need to spend more time with philosophers, recapturing the intellectual territory that used to be central to economics.



Source: ARAB NEWS
















