Why we need apology for colonial crimes!

During our school years, we knew that colonial powers dominated large swathes of the world; for Bangladeshis, the betrayal of Mir Zafar, an Indian general under Nawab Sirajud Doula, is entrenched in the mind along with the perfidy of the British East India Company.



Machinations of local conspirators who colluded with the colonial powers to establish foreign rule have always been a staple of textsbooks and novels. Curiously, the vilification of imperialism and colonialism had two results: on one hand, we grew up with the belief that colonial powers perpetrated savage acts and on the other, developed a sneaking admiration for imperial masters.



While nationalists who were active against colonialism were vociferous in denouncing colonial era discrimination, they also propagated a feeling of acknowledgement for the education, scientific advancement plus never say die conviction associated with imperial powers.



Due to this, countless young people from India went to England to study and the term Saheb came to epitomise the true gentleman with refined tastes.



Anyway, the Saheb culture is altogether a different matter; for now, lets focus on the apology issued by once colonial powers for the atrocities they committed.



The Dutch government recently denounced colonial period crimes, especially the slave trade, and issued an unequivocal apology.



For many, such public statements of a period when exploitation was the cardinal rule with human rights given scant importance, may appear unnecessary.



However, in a world scarred by social inequality, especially in developed nations, the unsavoury legacy of colonialism simply cannot be kicked into the long grass.





Apology will bring the truth out in the open: Countless people in nations which were once colonial powers have very little or almost no knowledge about how their governments actively promoted/blessed plundering, pillaging and occupation of other states. Many do not realise that their current social condition, marked by wealth and comfort, have undeniable links to the colonial period trade that often did not follow even the most rudimentary ethical guidelines. Most colonial countries are now multicultural with sizeable communities from former colonies although proper integration is still blighted by countless issues.



While most developed nations trumpet an equitable society, protests which erupted following the George Floyd tragedy in USA, remains an undeniable proof that discrimination continues to fester under the veneer of glossed up rhetoric.



Firstly, when a nation apologises for slavery, colonial exploitation and subjugation, its telling the people that the country is remorseful for wrongful policies of the past; secondly, an apology triggers interest among the modern day young to do some research and learn the real history. For instance, in Britain, colonial period history, underlining the ignoble features of opium trade, slavery, gun boat diplomacy and plundering are never mentioned. In an effort to airbrush the truth, state sponsored pirates with royal permission to steal and loot are given glorified names like privateer or buccaneer.



Admit it, the word privateer conjures up images of flamboyance blended with swashbuckling escapades.



To come to the point, an apology triggers society to look back in search of the fact and decide for themselves if their nation did wrong or not.



A realisation of imperial past prevents developed nations from taking patronising positions.



There are views that tend to play down colonial excesses on the rationale that in an age of exploration discovery and occupation, it was normal for a colonial power to impose its wishes on others, in total disregard of basic human values.



To an extent, this logic can be accepted although the impact of the past in todays society cannot be downplayed.



The George Floyd incident, which provoked thousands to come out on the streets in the UK to topple statues of slave traders, illustrated the existing inherent resentment.



Simple fact; if there had not been any social discrimination, these people would not have come out with such viciousness.



No statues should be torn down in acts of vandalism! However, the real history needs to be recorded. If a slave trader is glorified for his civic duties then the trade, which brought him fortunes must be condemned.





Apology does not demean any nation: Theres been a marked hesitation among most former colonial nations to openly denounce acts, which were gross violations of human rights. An apology does not demean that nations status but only makes the modern citizens aware that their country, although once a colonial power, is now remorseful and willing to say sorry for human rights violations.



An apology also makes the current principle of safeguarding human rights upheld now by once colonial powersseem more genuine.



There have been several occasions when regrets were voiced but no apology given.Lets be honest, by refusing to say sorry do these nations appear ingenuous to their people or do they seem dubious?



In an age when information is a click away, finding the truth is not too hard; when people find their governments have been putting up a smokescreen, society in general becomes fractured, integration suffers and prejudices proliferate.



The tendency of governments to conceal the truth trickles down to social circles, thus imperilling assimilation.



The Dutch deserve kudos for taking the bold step. From a moral perspective, they have done right while from the commercial angle, they hit the bulls eye because the apology will portray them as a country open to change thus boosting trade with former colonies, many of which are now booming economies.



Holding on to imperial hubris never pays off! At least in the current world, where businesses thrive in developing markets.



There is a lot of brouhaha over the accession to the throne of King Charles, known for his outspoken views against ecological degradation plus denunciation of the Rwanda migration plan.

However, as King Charles, he has become silent on social plus geo political issues and seems to be walking into the rigid royal template where you just smile, utter a few meaningless words and, do nothing.



If this is how King Charles looks forward to the future then monarchy may face existential threats in the days to come.



In a world where people are aware and have the privilege to analyse each and every event, based on facts provided by so many media outlets, a person who openly speaks for and advocates humanity will get the public nod.



Apology does not mean reparations have to be paid, it shows a nation is sorry and does not try to sanitise the inglorious chapters of the past.



We celebrate many aspects of empire: cricket, fish and chips, English language, bespoke tailoring, whisky, football and much more. Admission of the dark chapters of colonialism wont change our habits or diminish our admiration for certain nations but will only make once colonial powers appear more humane.



A lot can be gained by bringing out all the skeletons in the cupboard out in the open!

its called integrity!





- Pradosh Mitra is a keen social observer!



















