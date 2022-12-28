Wage cultural revolution to stop attempts to take country backward: Info Minister



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking as chief guest at a seminar organized by the Bangladesh Chalachitra Sangbadik Samity (BACHSAS), titled 'Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Films of Bangladesh and BACHSAS member Bir Muktijoddha Sammanna-2022' at the Jatiya Press Club in the city on Tuesday. photo: observer

He made this call in his speech as chief guest at a seminar organized by the Bangladesh Chalachitra Sangbadik Samity (BACHSAS), Bangladesh Film Journalist Association, titled 'Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Films of Bangladesh' and BACHSAS member Bir Muktijoddha Sammanna-2022 at the Jatiya Press Club in the capital on Tuesday evening.

BACHSAS President Raju Alim presided over the function and Senior Vice President Anjan Rahman moderated the function with former Media Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, President of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta as special guests and Minister (Press) of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi Shaban Mahmud, BACHSAS General Secretary Rimon Mahfuz, executive member Rafi Hossain and others spoke.

Hasan Mahmud, also the Joint General Secretary of the Awami League, said, "There is a need for a cultural revolution in the country to save our young society from deviance, drug addiction and militancy. I request you all, let's do it together. Because, the country needs to be protected from those who want to take the country backwards, who chant 'Take Back Bangladesh' means take Bangladesh backward."

"Bangabandhu loved cinema, cinema industry started in our country under his hands. Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has taken many steps for the development of the cinema industry. Good movies are helpful for proper entertainment," he added.

At the event, Hasan Mahmud handed over the Bir Muktijoddha Sammanna-2022 to 7 members of BACHSAS-Atahar Khan, Salimullah Salim, Mainul Haque Bhuiyan, AZM Rahagir, LA Sarkar Bachchu, Barun Shankar and SR Reza.

At the end of the programme, the movie 'Ekjon Durbal Manush (A Weak Man)' directed by Raju Alim based on the story of Muhammad Zafar Iqbal was screened.











