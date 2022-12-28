BD logs 15 more Covid cases

Bangladesh reported 15 more Covid cases in the 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,046, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,439 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 0.49 percent from Monday's 0.47 percent as 3,077 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while recovery rate rose to 97.57 percent.-UNB











