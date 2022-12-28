5 new EC members of AL from Ctg to be accorded reception on Friday

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: Five leaders of Chattogram, who have been made the members of the Executive Council of the Central Awami League, will be felicitated at the gymnasium ground adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium in the port city on Friday.

The central leaders who will be felicitated are -- Presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, MP, Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP, Finance and Planning Secretary Wasika Ayesha Khan, MP, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin.

Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary AJM Nashir Uddin, South District Awami League General Secretary Mojifur Rahman and North District Awami League General Secretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata requested all Awami League leaders and activists to attend the public reception.











