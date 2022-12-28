Video
Sunken vessel carrying furnace oil yet to be salvaged in Bhola

Published : Wednesday, 28 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Bhola, Dec 27: The MV-Sagar Nandini-2 vessel carrying 11 lakh metric tonnes of furnace oil, which sank in the Meghna River on Sunday, could not be salvaged till Tuesday.
Already three vessels have reached in the Meghna River to salvage the vessel.
Besides, local administration has formed a nine -member probe body, headed by Additional District Magistrate Ripon Kumar Saha, to look into the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven working days.
Md Shahjahan, director of river protection and management division of Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) visited the spot in the morning and said they are trying to recover the furnace oil from the river.    -UNB


Sunken vessel carrying furnace oil yet to be salvaged in Bhola
