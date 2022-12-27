Metro rail ready for operation from Wednesday



Beautification of roads under Dhaka Metrorail tracks from Uttara to Agargaon is in progress on the eve of its inauguration . The photo was taken from Diabari in the city on Monday. photo: Observer

On the first day, general passengers will not be able to board the metro due to security reasons as high level ministers and officials of the government including the Prime Minister will board the Metrorail. The next day, from December 29, common passengers will be able to travel on the Metrorail.

Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique said that initially the Metrorail will run for four hours from 8:00am to 12:00pm. The train will run non-stop on the route from Uttara to Agargaon.

MAN Siddique said, "According to international practice, not many passengers are taken initially to acclimatize people to the operation of Metrorail. Initially people cannot complete the process of buying tickets. That's why we will run the train every 10 minutes. First we will drive for two hours. Later, if we see that people are not getting used to it, then we will drive for four hours. Slowly we will be fully

operational within three months."

DMTCL's MD also said, "To complete the whole process including buying tickets around two hundred people were given access at the station on a trial basis. But, no one except two or three could complete it."

He also said that both single-use tickets and rapid passes will be available on the December 29.

He said, "Registration must be done to get the rapid pass. We will release the form online. There may be a lot of misuse as it is for 10 years. After registration, one has to collect the card from the station."

It has been known that Tk 200 will be required for this card. Later the card can be recharged from Tk 200 to Tk 10 thousand. It is also known that the Metrorail fare is Tk 5 per kilometer. Minimum fare for one passenger is Tk 20.

Initially 12 trains have been kept ready for movement. MAN Siddique said, "12 trains have been prepared for operation but 10 will carry passengers directly. The remaining two will be ready at the depot for movement at any time. Officers operating both trains will also be ready. Backup should always be kept keeping in mind that passengers do not face any problem."

"The metro rail will have six coaches. One coach will be reserved for women only. However, women can also travel in other coaches if they wish to," Siddique said.

There are nine metro rail stations along the Uttara-Agargaon route. Siddique highlighted the special facilities for women, pregnant women, children and the elderly at the stations.

Metro stations will have separate bathrooms for women passengers and special facilities for diaper changing. Seats will also be reserved inside coaches for pregnant women and elderly passengers.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTC), there will be 50 buses of BRTC to take Metrorail passengers from Uttara House Building area to Uttara North Station and Agargaon to Motijheel.

BRTC has taken this initiative due to the location of the Diabari station (Uttara North station), residents of Uttara and its surrounding areas will have to travel some distance to access the Metrorail. Moreover, many users would have to take a bus or another form of transportation after getting off the trains to reach their ultimate destination. The first Metrorail of the capital and the country is starting on December 28. The Metrorail, the first to be connected to Dhaka's public transport, will run from Uttara to Agargaon for the time being. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself will be the first passenger to board the Metrorail after buying a ticket.On the first day, general passengers will not be able to board the metro due to security reasons as high level ministers and officials of the government including the Prime Minister will board the Metrorail. The next day, from December 29, common passengers will be able to travel on the Metrorail.Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique said that initially the Metrorail will run for four hours from 8:00am to 12:00pm. The train will run non-stop on the route from Uttara to Agargaon.MAN Siddique said, "According to international practice, not many passengers are taken initially to acclimatize people to the operation of Metrorail. Initially people cannot complete the process of buying tickets. That's why we will run the train every 10 minutes. First we will drive for two hours. Later, if we see that people are not getting used to it, then we will drive for four hours. Slowly we will be fullyoperational within three months."DMTCL's MD also said, "To complete the whole process including buying tickets around two hundred people were given access at the station on a trial basis. But, no one except two or three could complete it."He also said that both single-use tickets and rapid passes will be available on the December 29.He said, "Registration must be done to get the rapid pass. We will release the form online. There may be a lot of misuse as it is for 10 years. After registration, one has to collect the card from the station."It has been known that Tk 200 will be required for this card. Later the card can be recharged from Tk 200 to Tk 10 thousand. It is also known that the Metrorail fare is Tk 5 per kilometer. Minimum fare for one passenger is Tk 20.Initially 12 trains have been kept ready for movement. MAN Siddique said, "12 trains have been prepared for operation but 10 will carry passengers directly. The remaining two will be ready at the depot for movement at any time. Officers operating both trains will also be ready. Backup should always be kept keeping in mind that passengers do not face any problem.""The metro rail will have six coaches. One coach will be reserved for women only. However, women can also travel in other coaches if they wish to," Siddique said.There are nine metro rail stations along the Uttara-Agargaon route. Siddique highlighted the special facilities for women, pregnant women, children and the elderly at the stations.Metro stations will have separate bathrooms for women passengers and special facilities for diaper changing. Seats will also be reserved inside coaches for pregnant women and elderly passengers.According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTC), there will be 50 buses of BRTC to take Metrorail passengers from Uttara House Building area to Uttara North Station and Agargaon to Motijheel.BRTC has taken this initiative due to the location of the Diabari station (Uttara North station), residents of Uttara and its surrounding areas will have to travel some distance to access the Metrorail. Moreover, many users would have to take a bus or another form of transportation after getting off the trains to reach their ultimate destination.