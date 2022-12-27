Govt borrowing from banks doubles

The government's borrowing from the banking system is increasing every day. In the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, the government took a loan of Tk 31,038 crore from banks to meet the necessary expenses including development activities. This figure is almost double the amount during the same period last year.

In these five months of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the government took a loan of Tk 17,828 crore from the banking sector.

Economists say that the sale of savings bonds has come down due to reduction in interest rates and various austerities. Because of that, the government is not able to take any loan from this sector to meet development activities and other expenses.

On the other hand, the interest-principal of the savings bonds sold earlier with a loan from the bank has to be paid. Foreign loan-assistance is also not coming as expected. And the government is forced to take loans from banks.

Sources say the government's demand for funds was low at the beginning of the fiscal year due to the austerity policy. Now some projects have started. Besides, the price of food and fuel has increased in the world market due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.

It has to spend more money than before on importing food and fuel. However, if the income does not increase at the rate at which the cost of money has increased, they have to take a loan from the bank.

According to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank, at the end of November, the bank loan status of the government stood at about Tk 350,145.30 crore. Last June 30 this was Tk 270,185 crore. Among these loans, loans taken from the Central Bank are increasing at an alarming rate. A little more than Tk 33,000 crore was taken from the Central Bank during the period under discussion. Tk 2000 crore of loans to conventional banks have been returned.

Ahsan H Mansur,

Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), an economic researcher said, "On the one hand, the money supply is increasing due to the increase in loans from the central bank. Inflation is also under increasing pressure. Against this backdrop, achieving the target of the monetary policy announced by the central bank has fallen under strain."

He said, "Interest expenses are increasing due to the increase in domestic and foreign accumulated debt. The cost of loan repayment is increasing every year. The budget deficit is increasing. And as the budget deficit increases, the government's dependence on the banking sector is increasing. In addition to taking loans from savings bonds at high interest rates, interest expenses are increasing every year due to taking loans from the bank sector."

In the budget of the current fiscal year, an amount of Tk 80,394 crore has been allocated for payment of interest, which was Tk 68,819 crore in the budget of the previous year. This interest expenditure is the highest 19.2 per cent as a single sector of the underdevelopment budget, which was the highest 18.1 per cent as a single sector in the current fiscal year as well.

According to this, the interest expense due to debt servicing is increasing by Tk 11,794 crore in a year, which is about 17.14 per cent. Due to the increase in interest expenses, the government has to repay most of the rate at which it borrows from the banking system.

Analysts said borrowing from the central bank directly increased the money supply in the market. Withdrawing one taka increases the money supply five times. An increase in the money supply leads to inflation; but borrowing from the central bank has been increased without being able to raise the necessary funds for the expenditure.

Those concerned said that the government is not collecting revenue as per the target to meet the expenditure.

According to the latest statistics of NBR, the revenue collection fell short of the target by about Tk 6,500 crore last October. One of the reasons for this is the decrease in import duty.

Traders are unable to open LCs at the required rate due to the dollar crisis. This reduced the LC opening rate to one-fourth. In July-September of last year, the growth of import expenditure was 48 per cent, this time the growth of import of goods was only about 12 per cent. Import duty has come down due to decrease in import of goods.

Former Finance adviser of the caretaker government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said that the cost of the government has increased. As the income is less than the expenditure, now they are borrowing from the bank to meet the demand for additional money.













