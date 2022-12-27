Video
ACC sues Amir Khasru Mahmud Chy, 4 other BNP men for fraud

Published : Tuesday, 27 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed a case against five people including BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on the charges of fraud and construction of Banani Hotel Sarina without maintaining design.
ACC Dhaka Integrated District Office-1, Selina Akhtar, deputy director of the commission, filed the case on Monday, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain confirmed the
    matter. The other accused are: Tahera Khasru Alam, wife of Amir Khasru Mahmud, Hotel Sarina Chairman Golam Sarwar, Managing Director Sabera Sarwar (Neena) and Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) Building Inspector (Design Approval department) Aurangzeb Nannu.
According to the case statement, in the name of developing Plot No 27 on Road No 17 in Banani, Five Star Hotel Sarina was built by constructing a 22-storey and a 21-storey building after buying Plot No. 25 as well and not following the approved plan.
The accused have been charged under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947 (Act No. 2) along with Sections 409/109/467/468/471/420 of the Penal Code.
According to the investigation report, when accused Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was serving as the president of Chittagong Stock Exchange, Chittagong Stock Exchange bought Plot No. 27 of Road No. 17 of Banani Commercial Area from Rajuk.
In 1999, the plot was given to the developer and his brother Golam Sarwar for construction of the building on the condition of giving a basement and 4 floors to the Chittagong Stock Exchange.
The company was unregistered when Golam Sarwar-owned developer was hired. After that, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Tahera Khasru Alam, Golam Sarwar and Sabera Sarwar Neena built a 22-storey building without following the decision of the Board of Directors of Chittagong Stock Exchange. After that they took over all the floors except four.
Besides, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and his brother Golam Sarwar also bought plot number 25 known as Basti Tower on Road No 17 of Banani in joint name. Rajuk approved a 15-storey design there, but they built a 21-storey building, the case statement alleged.


