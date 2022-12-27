Tk 6,014 crore project for Mongla Port development signed with EGIS India

KHULNA, Dec 26 - A contract on the 'Upgradation of Mongla Port Project' was signed between the Authority of Mongla Port (MPA) and EGIS India Consulting Engineers Private Ltd at Hotel Radisson Blue at Airport Road in the capital today.

State Minister of Ministry of Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, was present as chief guest at the signing ceremony while Indian High Commissioner Pronoy Varma, secretary of Shipping Ministry Md Mustofa Kamal and CEO of AEGIS group M Laurent Germain were present as special guests. MPA chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa presided over the event.

Senior officials of the Ministry and MPA were present on the occasion.

The estimated cost of the project is over Tk 6,014 crore, GOB Taka 1,555.20 crore and Project aid Taka 4459.41crore, the implementation period of the project is from January 1, 2020 to July 30, 2024.

The main objective of the project is to increase the capacity of Mongla port several times.

The Upgradation of Mongla Port project includes construction of container terminal, construction of container handling yard, construction of container delivery yard, expansion of projected area with security system, construction of service vessel jetty, 8 vessel berths, port residential complex and community facilities(13 high-rise buildings), Expansion of Port buildings, construction of mechanical workshop, slipway and marine workshop complex with machinery, Rail crossing overpass at Digraj(0.40km), Widenning of existing road at Mongla Port to 6 lanes, Construction of multi-storied car yard(for 10,000 vehicles), Container Jetty-2x200m, Buildings and

Other Structures(Sub Station, Gate, Security, Office etc), Handling equipment, Utilities Works, Construction of Container Delivery Yard, Buildings and other Structures and Handling Equipment.

The residential complex and community facilities in this project include, Chairman's bunglow, Members and Head of Departments apartments, Multistorage building for officers, tradesmen, Market, Play ground, college, meriners club, training center, Children Park, officers club, ladies club, community center and Hospital Upgradation.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Chairman of MPA Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said, after implementation of the project, the Mongla Port can be handled annually about 1800 ships, 15 million matric tones of Cargo, 4 lakh TEUs, 10,000 vehicles, two km protected area will be expanded, 664 officers and employees will get residential facilities, marine and mechanical repair facilities, 300-400 job opportunities will be created, revenue of Mongla Port will increase Tk 150 crore, revenue of Customs and other government organizations will increase Tk 300 crore and turnaround time will be reduced.













